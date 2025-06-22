Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 136,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.1%

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

