Innealta Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Innealta Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

