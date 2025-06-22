Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Buys 2,268 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

