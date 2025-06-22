Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Increased by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $41,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 1,285,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 222,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

DFAU opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

