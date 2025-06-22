Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,249 Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

