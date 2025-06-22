Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

