Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.