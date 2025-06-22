Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.25. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. Dover’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

