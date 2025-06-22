Running Oak Capital LLC Has $14.68 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,230 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

