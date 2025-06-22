Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases 7,183 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.07% of STERIS worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in STERIS by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $235.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.39.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

