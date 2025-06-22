Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Stephens lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.47 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,017.20. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 6,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

