Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,817 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,373,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3%

SPMO stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

