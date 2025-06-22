Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys 27,651 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.55% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of DDIV stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.