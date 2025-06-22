Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys 27,651 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIVFree Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.55% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DDIV stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1822 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.