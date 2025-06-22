Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 324 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in Caterpillar by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $360.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.96 and a 200 day moving average of $346.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.