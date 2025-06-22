Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,164 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises about 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $609,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Stellantis by 72,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376,176 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,779,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,258,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stellantis by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,905,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STLA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. Stellantis N.V. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

