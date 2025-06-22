Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 3,020 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

