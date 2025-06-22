Synergy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,493 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,729,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 257,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of FNDE opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.