Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 20,375 Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.1264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

