Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $310.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

