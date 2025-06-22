Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.30% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

OCTM stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (OCTM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in October OCTM was launched on Oct 18, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

