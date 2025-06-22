Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,300 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

