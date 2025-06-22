World Equity Group Inc. Has $404,000 Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $195.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

