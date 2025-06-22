Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.7%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.