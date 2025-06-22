Lauren Zilva Purchases 21,000 Shares of Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYDGet Free Report) insider Lauren Zilva acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,250.00 ($16,935.48).

Ryder Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $109.57 million and a P/E ratio of 54.99.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

