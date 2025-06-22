Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $687,935,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $240,422,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 19,519.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,295,000 after acquiring an additional 913,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after acquiring an additional 899,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at $185.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.36 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.