Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $8,984,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,712,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,906 shares of company stock valued at $59,549,619. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

