Altrius Capital Management Inc Grows Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada makes up about 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,589,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,034,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after buying an additional 68,939 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE RY opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.02. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

