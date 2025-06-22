Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Position Increased by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 54,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

