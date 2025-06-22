Crews Bank & Trust Sells 970 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Crews Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV opened at $100.60 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.