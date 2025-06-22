Crews Bank & Trust Buys 15,230 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 306,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

