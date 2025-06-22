QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lessened by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.32 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

