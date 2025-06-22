Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VGT opened at $628.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

