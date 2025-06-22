Crews Bank & Trust Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 47,909 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 237,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

