Crews Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.34 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

