Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) is H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s 5th Largest Position

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,858,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,270,952,000 after buying an additional 7,307,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,477,000 after buying an additional 293,885 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,525,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,415,000 after buying an additional 608,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,007,000 after buying an additional 468,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,069,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VCLT opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3697 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.