Crews Bank & Trust Has $796,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMQ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

