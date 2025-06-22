Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Lowers Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in FIGS were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 585.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 112,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 256,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 39,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.20 million, a P/E ratio of 526.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

