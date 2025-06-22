Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $254,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.3%

BBY stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.