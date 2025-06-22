Comparing Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining has a beta of 6.41, indicating that its share price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandstorm Gold and Orosur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Orosur Mining.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 15.80% 2.00% 1.56% Orosur Mining N/A N/A -74.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Orosur Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $176.28 million 15.16 $14.29 million $0.10 91.15 Orosur Mining N/A N/A -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Orosur Mining on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine. The company has a portfolio of 243 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

