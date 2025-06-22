Comparing Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1.41% 1.04% 0.29% Highwoods Properties 21.53% 7.43% 2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 1 4 2 3.14 Highwoods Properties 0 4 2 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.10%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Highwoods Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $21.04 billion 0.72 $351.00 million ($0.02) -1,626.35 Highwoods Properties $825.86 million 4.12 $102.25 million $1.61 19.59

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Highwoods Properties. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out -8,600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 124.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Brookfield Infrastructure Partners on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating, cooling, and energy solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 9,800 km of rail; and 3,300 km of motorways. The company's Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 570 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 10,600 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as 525,000 tonnes polypropylene production capacity. Its Data segment operates approximately 228,000 operational telecom towers; approximately 54,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables; approximately 1 million fiber-to-the-premise connections; two semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 135 data centers and 750 megawatts of critical load capacity and an additional approximate 670 megawatts of contracted capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

