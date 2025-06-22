Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.92, indicating that its stock price is 392% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.63 million ($11.01) 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $9.78 million 0.34 -$9.64 million ($53.72) -0.01

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -102.72% -7,293.78% -158.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 49.12%. Given NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through traditional and digital beauty retailers and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.