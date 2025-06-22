NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading 15.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 143,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 78,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

NEXE Innovations Trading Up 7.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.11.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.