Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 543 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,819,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

