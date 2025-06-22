Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Purchases 125 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

