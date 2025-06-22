Crews Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Crews Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 91,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

