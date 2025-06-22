FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 904,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 119,914.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 476,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 78,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $505.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Featured Stories

