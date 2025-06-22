iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $209.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

