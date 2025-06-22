TT Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,425 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

TT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 1.2% of TT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 207,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.64 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 134.74%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

