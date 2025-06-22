Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,035.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $888.75 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,053.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,046.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

