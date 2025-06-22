Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,043,000 after acquiring an additional 566,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,045,000 after acquiring an additional 388,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,412,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $108.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.